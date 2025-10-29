A new sculpture has been unveiled at Tynwald National Park and Arboretum, curated by one of the Isle of Man’s best-known artists - Bryan Kneale MBE.
Bryan sadly passed away on September 15, but his family shared that he was able to see the completed work in the workshop before his death.
The piece, entitled Eelips (Ellipse), was officially unveiled on Saturday, October 25, during an event that brought together those who knew, were taught by, and worked alongside Bryan. The day featured a series of talks celebrating his work and exploring the influence the Isle of Man had on his artistic practice.
Speakers included Sir Christopher Frayling, Nicola Hicks MBE, Dr Alexandra Hodby and David March RA. The event began at St John’s Methodist Hall with coffee and pastries, concluding with final reflections from Bryan’s daughter, Kate Kneale.
Eelips (Ellipse) is a striking work that combines two- and three-dimensional forms, designed to frame the surrounding landscape and act as a portal connecting time and place. The sculpture invites reflection, imagination and interaction.
The piece now forms part of the Isle of Man Arts Council’s Modern and Contemporary Loan Collection — Bryan’s first sculpture to enter the collection.
The project was supported by the Isle of Man Arts Council and the George Frampton Fund, and delivered in partnership with the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture and Bryan’s family.
A spokesperson from the Isle of Man Arts Council commented: ‘Eelips isn’t just a striking addition to the Arboretum, it’s a new focal point that invites everyone to see the landscape from the perspective of one of our island’s most celebrated artists.
‘Arts Council members Jo Davies and Peter Shimmin attended the unveiling, along with members of the Arts Development Team.
‘The Isle of Man Arts Council is pleased to help bring Bryan Kneale’s legacy home, and grateful to the Kneale family, the Frampton Fund, Culture Vannin and all who made this project possible.’
Bryan began his artistic studies at the Douglas School of Art in 1947 before continuing in London, where he developed a widely exhibited sculptural practice, with work shown at institutions including the Royal College of Art.
In 2019, he was awarded an MBE by Queen Elizabeth II for his services to art. He also enjoyed a long teaching career and played a key role in supporting the arts on the Isle of Man — including being a founding member of the Isle of Man Arts Council in 1965.
A spokesperson from Bryan’s family said: ‘Eelips (Ellipse) is the fruition of an ambitious vision developed in 2022, when Bryan returned to making sculpture after several years of painting - back to where he began his creative life.
‘It is the latest in an array of large-scale public works and the realisation of a long-held ambition to install an artwork in the Manx landscape.’
The event also saw the launch of a new family activity guide inspired by Eelips (Ellipse), designed by local graphic artist Ali Hodgson.