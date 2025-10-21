A new sculpture is set to be unveiled this weekend at Tynwald National Park and Arboretum, curated by one of the Isle of Man’s best known artists - Bryan Kneale MBE.
Bryan sadly passed away on September 15, but his family shared that he saw the completed vision in the workshop before his death.
To mark the unveiling of the piece entitled Eelips (Ellipse) on Saturday (October 25), those who knew, were taught by, and worked with Bryan will lead a series of talks celebrating his work and the influence the Isle of Man had on his practice.
Speakers include Sir Christopher Frayling, Nicola Hicks MBE, Dr Alexandra Hodby and David March RA.
The event will begin at 10am at St John’s Methodist Hall with coffee and pastries, concluding at 3.30pm with final reflections from Bryan’s daughter, Kate Kneale.
Eelips is a striking piece of work that combines two and three dimensional forms, designed to physically frame the surrounding landscape and acting as a portal that connects time and place. The sculpture invites reflection, imagination and interaction.
Eelips will become part of the Isle of Man Arts Council ‘Modern and Contemporary Loan Collection’, Bryan’s first sculpture to enter the collection.
The sculpture is supported by Isle of Man Arts Council and the George Frampton Fund, delivered in partnership with the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture and Bryan’s family.
Bryan began studying at the Douglas School of Art in 1947 and later continued in London, developing a widely exhibited sculptural practice at institutions including the Royal College of Art.
In 2019, he was awarded an MBE by Queen Elizabeth II for his services to art. He also had a long teaching career and played a key role in supporting the arts in the Isle of Man - including being a founding member of the Isle of Man Arts Council in 1965.
A spokesperson from the family of Bryan said: ‘Eelips (Ellipse) is the fruition of an ambitious vision developed in 2022 when Bryan returned to making sculpture after several years of painting, back to where he began his creative life.
‘It is the latest in an array of large-scale public works and the realisation of a long-held ambition to install an artwork in the Manx landscape. The unveiling day will proceed in celebration of this accomplishment.’
The event will also see the launch of a new family activity guide inspired by Eelips (Ellipse), designed by local graphic artist Ali Hodgson.
This is a free event, but booking is required to help manage numbers. Places can be reserved for the whole day or just part of the event by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/e/eelips-ellipse-launch-event-tickets-1545625329969
‘He desired to create a sculpture that would work in the mountainous Manx landscape that inspired both him and his brother, Nigel Kneale, throughout their working lives, with its distinct geography, myths and legends.’