It is difficult to see how the energy and water required for intensive cannabis cultivation can be balanced against the island’s climate goals.
That’s the view of the chairman of the climate change transformation board, DEFA Minister Clare Barber MHK.
She was giving a written response to a Tynwald question ahead of the planning committee unanimously approving an application by Grow Lab Organics to build the island’s first cannabis production facility.
Speaker Juan Watterson had asked Mrs Barber whether the cultivation of cannabis is consistent with the island's climate change obligations with regard to energy and water consumption.
She replied: ‘New energy-intensive industries have an impact on the island’s emissions as they can increase the amount of power consumed, which is a challenge whilst our electricity supply is dependent on fossil fuels as emissions could rise significantly.
‘The cannabis industry, particularly where the plants need to be grown indoors, is typically very energy and water intensive.
‘In that form, it is difficult to see how it can be balanced against our climate goals.’
However, she added that alternative approaches to this challenge may be possible, for example access to renewable electricity that could enable cannabis facilities to meet their energy and water needs without impacting on the wider environment.
‘Before the island’s electricity supply is decarbonised in 2030, and even after this point, it is important for the developing cannabis industry to consider a low emission, sustainable solution consistent with climate change obligations – and incumbent upon government to protect our ability to reach our climate goals,’ she said.
In its application (23/00239/B) the company said it intends to meet all its power needs - which will be up to 3MW in total by the final phase of development - from renewable electricity.
It said it will be purchasing REGO certificated energy from the UK which will be imported through the existing interconnector. REGOs (Renewable Electricity Guarantees of Origin) demonstrate that electricity has been generated through renewable sources.
Manx Utilities says that providing this approach is taken, there will be no increase in emissions from electricity supply on-island.
Grow Lab says it will switch to locally produced renewable energy if the Earystane onshore windfarm gets the go-ahead.
The proposed facility will have six growing rooms and areas for processing, storage and distribution. Cannabis plants will be cultivated using energy efficient LED lights.
A rainwater harvesting tank will be used for the irrigation of plants while humidity from evaporation from the plants will be condensed and recycled back into the system.
Grow Lab said in its application that it expects to create 60 jobs over three years.