A first phase in the Isle of Man Government’s transition to digital immigration products will be introduced next week, marking a change to how entry clearance is issued.
From July 1, individuals granted entry clearance to travel to the Isle of Man will no longer receive a visa vignette (sticker or label) in their passport as physical evidence of immigration permission.
Instead, immigration status will be recorded digitally, and this information will be verifiable by carriers such as airlines and ferry operators, as well as UK Border Force officers, at the point of travel.
Under the new system, those granted Entry Clearance from July 1 will be issued with a letter confirming their immigration permission details, alongside guidance on travelling to the Isle of Man using their digital status.
However, the letter itself will not serve as proof of immigration permission. Instead, the relevant status will be held digitally and accessed by authorised carriers when required.
The digital status referred to in the letter is not an eVisa, although officials say it forms part of the Isle of Man’s wider move towards introducing eVisas in future, with the Immigration Service describing this as a key priority as part of its ongoing digital transition programme.
The changes will not affect those who already hold immigration permission. Visa vignettes issued before July 1 will remain valid, and existing immigration status holders will continue under their current arrangements.
The Isle of Man Immigration Service can also be contacted via email ([email protected]) or telephone (+44 1624 685203 from Monday to Friday, 9.30am to 12.30pm).