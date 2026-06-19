Children and young people across the Isle of Man are being encouraged to get creative and share their ideas on protecting the natural world as part of the latest Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) poster competition.
The competition, launched by charity the One World Centre, invites school-aged children to design a poster exploring how and why land should be cared for and protected for future generations.
Open to both primary and secondary school pupils, the competition aims to raise awareness of environmental issues while encouraging participants to consider practical ways of looking after the land and the species that depend on it.
There are two entry categories, one for primary-aged children and one for secondary-aged students. Winners in each category will receive £50 in creative vouchers, while two runners-up in each class will receive vouchers worth £25.
This year’s competition focuses on United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 15, ‘Life on Land’, which seeks to protect, restore and promote the sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems.
The goal also includes efforts to sustainably manage forests, combat desertification, reverse land degradation and halt biodiversity loss.
One World Centre Coordinator Wendy Shimmin said: ‘Nature and a healthy environment are not just important for plants and animals, but for humans as well.
‘We rely on plants for 80% of our diet, on forests to absorb our carbon emissions and more than 2.6 billion people depend on agriculture for their livelihoods.
‘Last year’s competition was hugely popular with a record 335 entries received, and we hope our young people will be equally inspired about looking after life on land.’
More information on the competition, along with inks to useful resources, an entry form and the terms and conditions, can be found on One World Centre’s website at https://www.oneworldcentreiom.org/sdgart2026/.
The closing date for entries is Friday August 7.