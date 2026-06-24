Mohammed Ali Enayet has denied two counts of assisting unlawful immigration.
The offences are alleged to have been committed between April 2019 and January 2025.
Mr Enayet, of Lightfoot Lane, is accused of submitting documentation stating a man was working at his Isle of Man restaurant, in support of the man’s Visa application.
However, it is alleged the man wasn’t working here, and the company wasn’t actively trading here.
He was represented in court by advocate Winston Taylor.
The summary court trial will be held on November 2 and 3.
Bail continues, with conditions not to contact witnesses, and for the defendant to reside at his Preston address.