Installing domestic water meters across the Isle of Man would cost more than £40 million.
This is according to the chair of Manx Utilities John Wannenburgh, who was asked during Tuesday’s House of Keys sitting by Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse how many domestic water meters had been installed over the past three years.
In response, Mr Wannenburgh confirmed that no domestic water meters have been permanently installed during that period, other than temporary meters used to help identify leaks within customer properties.
Mr Moorhouse referred to the authority's 2023 Water Resources Management Plan, which stated that widespread water metering had been shown to significantly reduce water demand in other jurisdictions and that voluntary and compulsory metering options were being considered.
However, Mr Wannenburgh said Manx Utilities' latest assessment concluded that the island's water resources could be managed without the need for domestic water meters on every property.
He said: ‘Our water resources planning includes consideration of metres on new-build properties and properties with suitable boundary boxes in the short to medium term, to support leakage management, demand management and resource planning.
‘Any move to usage-based charging would require separate consideration of policy, cost, fairness and affordability.’
Mr Moorhouse also asked whether residents could request a water meter after noting information on the Manx Utilities website relating to metered charges.
Mr Wannenburgh confirmed that householders can request a meter, but Manx Utilities is not obliged to install one.
‘The Water Act 1991 states that the minimum charge to be levied on a water customer is the charge calculated from the water rate linked to the property's rateable value,’ he added.
‘This means low-usage customers will not achieve lower bills from having a water metre installed.’