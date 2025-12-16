The Manx Autoimmune Trust, also known as Without Wings, will return to Douglas town centre on Christmas Eve with the revival of its Trombone Carol Choir.
It marks the return of a festive fundraising tradition first established nearly a decade ago.
The event will take place outside Marks & Spencer between 10am and midday, where members of the public are invited to stop, listen, sing along and make donations in support of people living with autoimmune conditions in the island.
When charity Without Wings was founded in 2016 to support people living with autoimmune arthritis, its first public fundraiser was a trombone carol choir.
The initiative became a seasonal fixture for several years before being paused during the Covid-19 pandemic.
This year’s revival has added significance, as many of the original young participants are now established musicians. Among those performing are Maeve Morrey, 17, and Elizabeth Nelson, 15, who were aged nine and seven respectively when they last took part in the choir.
Maeve is now joint first trombone in the Manx Youth Orchestra alongside Matthew Coates, with the pair recently sharing a brass prize. Meanwhile, Elizabeth is currently studying music full-time at Chetham’s School of Music in Manchester.
They will be joined by other youth trombonists, as well as teachers and mentors who supported their early musical development.
Jackie Morrey-Grace, founder and chair of Without Wings, commented: ‘It feels incredibly special to bring this back full circle.
‘Watching these young musicians grow from beginners into confident, committed players has been a real joy – and it’s a huge testament to the dedication of their teachers, some of whom will be playing alongside them on Christmas Eve.
‘This choir has always been about community, connection and a bit of festive fun, and we’re so excited to share that again.’
Without Wings was established to provide support for people living with autoimmune arthritis, but earlier this year the charity expanded its constitution to include all autoimmune conditions, responding to increased demand for its services.
The organisation provides counselling, wellbeing programmes and compassionate grants for individuals and families across the island.
Over the past year, the charity has also introduced Be Well & Stay Connected wellbeing workshops, supported by the Manx Lottery Trust. The workshops aim to reduce isolation and promote physical and emotional wellbeing through accessible and inclusive sessions.
Looking ahead to the New Year, Without Wings has announced two free events planned for January.
These include a ‘Joyful Singing and Community Meet-Up’ on Saturday, January 24 at the Roundhouse in Braddan, led by folk artists Andy Virgil North and Luna Tang, as well as an exploratory health coaching pilot session on Saturday, January 17 at the St John Ambulance Centre, led by Wendy Ranft-Gerber.
The Christmas Eve event also marks a milestone as the charity approaches its 10th year, with a new theme marking the anniversary.
‘#InclusiveIsle2025’ will look to focus on building a more ‘connected and compassionate’ community.
Donations collected during the Trombone Carol Choir will support the charity’s ongoing services.