This will be the first time that the public will be able to fly direct, non-stop to the Canary Islands.
Flights will operate every Friday from December 22, 2023, to February 2, 2024.
Gary Cobb, director of Ronaldsway Airport, said: ‘We know a direct winter route to Tenerife has been requested by residents, and we are pleased FlyDirect have listened to this feedback. I am sure this route will be incredibly successful.’
The programme will be operated by FlyDirect’s partner airline, Smartwings, using its 737-800 aircraft, with the flight time of around four and a half hours.
Robert Mackenzie, managing director of FlyDirect’s parent company, C. I. Travel Group, said: ‘Having seen such huge demand for our summer operations to Majorca and Malaga, we are extremely pleased to be able to offer for the first time a series of direct winter-sun flights to the island of Tenerife.
‘In particular, we are pleased to have been able to include the Christmas and New Year period as these are particularly popular times to take a holiday in the Canary Islands.’
There are options to book flight-only or an inclusive holiday with accommodation in resorts.
Flights go on sale on Tuesday, April 25, at 10am.