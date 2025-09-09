Tributes have been paid following the death of former MHK and MLC Geoff Corkish MBE.
Mr Corkish was elected to the House of Keys in 2006, representing Douglas West, and was re-elected in 2011.
Two years later, in 2013, he was elevated to the Legislative Council where he continued his political career.
Before entering politics, he was well known as the long-serving spokesperson for the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company, where his approachable style and sense of humour made him a recognisable figure to many.
Outside of politics, Mr Corkish was a driving force in the island’s cultural life.
A celebrated baritone, he won the prestigious Cleveland Medal in 1983.
He went on to serve as director of the Festival of Choirs, chair of the Isle of Man Arts Council, and vice-chair of Culture Vannin, supporting and promoting Manx culture and the arts.
This mornings tributes have described him as a ‘larger than life’ character who gave much to Manx public life, both through his political service and his enduring contribution to the arts.
Read a full tribute to Geoff Corkish MBE in this week’s Manx Independent, available in shops from Thursday morning.