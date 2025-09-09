At 8am on September 9, a team from Laxey Station and the Technical Rescue Team from Douglas Station were mobilised by the Emergency Services Joint Control Room.
With the assistance of the pony’s owner, a vet from Milan Veterinary Practice, and a local farmer with a telehandler, the animal, named Blackberry, was safely lifted from the ditch.
Station Officer Quirk praised the ‘great team effort all round,’ noting that crews were on scene for approximately one hour.
Following news of the rescue, fans online expressed their thanks and congratulated the fire service and all others involved for ensuring Blackberry was removed safely.