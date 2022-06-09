‘Director’ is more than just a title

What is your key responsibility as a director? Do you understand your obligations? The Isle of Man Institute of Directors is to hold a lunchtime event that will cover all the legal responsibilities and obligations involved in a role that is a lot more than just a title.

The role of director, its associated duties and responsibilities in this age of rapidly changing regulations has become challenging and it is no longer sufficient to bring just your current skill set to the board.

Good governance is an essential part of the modern corporate world and being able to contribute to good governance is now an important part of contributing to the success of the company.

The IoD lunchtime event, which will follow the format of a seminar discussion, will address the running of a company from a director’s perspective, the duty of care this entails and potential pitfalls.

Some of the elements of the roles which will be covered include: the role itself and its responsibilities; liabilities, both financial and reputational; the importance of meetings and minutes, and the managing conflicts of interest in a small jurisdiction.

The speakers at the event will be Peter Cannell.

Peter is both an Advocate and a Chartered Governance Professional (Chartered Secretary), so is well placed to advise on corporate and commercial matters.

He has held the position of group company secretary for local companies, a UK charity and worked for, and provided, company secretarial support and advice to the offshore part of a major UK bank.

In 2017, Peter qualified as a Data Practitioner after undertaking an intensive GDPR Practitioner Certificate.

He advises commercial, public and non-profit organisations on data protection and the GDPR, including conducting data protection audits and Privacy Impact Assessments.

Peter’s first foray into the world of data protection was in the 1990s when, as company secretary, he handled data protection matters for a major UK charity.

In this position he was heavily involved in data protection matters, data auditing, delivering the charity’s first time registration and conducting their first major policy review.

Since 2016, he has been heavily involved in providing in-house and public training in the island. He has also been invited to speak on AML, Governance and Data Protection matters for various professional bodies. Peter is a sought-after trainer, being considered a great communicator and being passionate about the training he delivers.

This seminar is open to all. Whether aspiring, newly appointed or existing directors wishing to refresh your skills.

It offers a great develop opportunity, with certificates of attendance available on request.

The event takes place on July 13 at The Claremont Hotel and it runs from 12.45pm to 2pm.

Refreshments will be available on arrival but please note the presentation will start at 1pm prompt.

You can book tickets at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/company-director-more-than-a-title-dont-fall-foul-of-the-law-tickets-354459145847