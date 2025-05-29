The Chief Minister has issued a statement expressing his shock and sadness following the death of a local person in Ramsey.
It comes after police confirmed they had launched a murder investigation after being called to Close Drean on Thursday afternoon. A person has been arrested in connection with the incident, which officers believe to be isolated.
In a post on social media, the Chief Minister said: 'I am shocked and saddened by the events that have taken place in Ramsey today.
'My thoughts and deepest condolences are with the family and friends of the victim at this dreadful time, and also with our emergency services who are responding to this incident.'
He urged the public to support the ongoing investigation: 'It is imperative that the Isle of Man Constabulary are now able to continue with their ongoing investigation into this isolated incident, as they look to understand what has happened.
'I would urge the public to follow their request not to speculate or share any distressing material online, and for anyone with information to please contact them directly to assist with their enquiries.'
A cordon remains in place at Close Drean, and police have asked people to avoid the area while investigations continue.