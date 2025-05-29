A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a local person in Ramsey.
Police say they were called out to the Close Drean area of the town at 3.38pm today.
The force has released few details regarding the nature of the call out but said that a victim died at the scene despite immediate medical intervention by officers, members of the public and other emergency services,
A local person has been arrested in connection with the incident.
The Isle of Man Constabulary says it believes the incident was an isolated one and that there is no further risk to the public.
Close Drean has been designated a crime scene and a cordon remains in place while investigations continue.
Police have asked people to avoid the area and to refrain from speculation or sharing images related to the incident, except with the constabulary.
Officers are urging anyone who witnessed what happened or has information to contact Police Headquarters on 631212 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
A public portal for uploading relevant footage and information is currently being set up.