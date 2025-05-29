Police are currently dealing with a serious incident in Ramsey, with a significant response involving multiple officers.
The scene is under a police cordon, and members of the public are being urged to avoid the area while emergency services carry out their work.
That’s despite police not confirming the location of the incident.
At this stage, the Constabulary has not released details about the nature of the incident, stating only that they are unable to provide further information at this time.
A spokesperson for the Isle of Man Constabulary said: ‘We are currently dealing with a serious incident in Ramsey.
‘A number of officers are in attendance and the scene is under police cordon.
‘We are unable to provide further information at this time. A further update will be provided when possible.’
The public is asked to respect the cordon and cooperate with officers on the scene.
Isle of Man Today has contacted the Isle of Man Constabulary for any further details they can supply.