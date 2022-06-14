Director of Transport Ian Longworth to retire

Director of Transport Services Ian Longworth has announced his intention to retire.

A government statement said: ‘He had planned to retire previously and had been working part time prior to Covid. He returned to work full time during Covid but with the TT behind us now is the right time for him to step down.

‘During his tenure bus passengers have significantly increased and have bounced back now to pre-Covid levels. Similarly in the same time frame the railway passengers have also increased and a lot of work gone on to catch up on the backlog of maintenance.’

Emily Curphey, interim chief executive at the DoI, said: ‘I would like to thank Ian for his hard work and dedication within the department and throughout his career. I wish him well in his retirement.’