A discarded cigarette caused a small fire in a Douglas flat on Thursday morning.
Despite the fire being relatively small, it caused heavy smoke logging to the property on Head Road.
Station officer Gareth Gawne from the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service said after the incident: ‘This morning at 8.20am crews from Douglas Station were mobilised to reports of a flat fire on Head Road.
‘Once in attendance the officer in charge committed a breathing apparatus team into the heavily smoke logged property to extinguish a small fire.
‘The cause was due to a discarded cigarette. The flat was then vented. This is a timely reminder to ensure cigarettes are properly disposed of.’