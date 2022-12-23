Public toilets in Castletown could close due to an a dispute between the commissioners and the Department of Infrastructure.
The local authority offered to clean the toilets if they were refitted by the DoI, however the department says it will not do this because they are not a ‘required facility’ and therefore has ‘no other option but to close them’.
The facilities, which are located on Hope Street, are owned by the DoI but were leased out to the local authority which undertakes cleaning and minor maintenance.
In a statement Castletown Commissioners say they’ve been in contact with the department since August to try to keep the toilets open.
Jamie Horton, Chair of Castletown Commissioners says it ‘beggars belief’ that they can’t sort something out.