Sailings to and from the Isle of Man could be disrupted tomorrow.
The Steam Packet says 7.15am Manannan sailing to Liverpool and its 11.45am return could be delayed or cancelled.
A decision will be made by 6am tomorrow.
The Ben-my-Chree's 8.45am sailing to Heysham is also subject to delay or cancellation.
A decision on that will be made by 7am tomorrow.
Met Officers based at Ronaldsway Airport say that gusty or gale-force winds should ease tomorrow afternoon.
The Steam Packet's new vessel Manxman made its maiden sailing with passengers aboard yesterday.
However, the Ben-my-Chree had to take over again today during windier weather.