The Steam Packet has confirmed the Manxman will go into service shortly on the daytime trips to Heysham.
The new vessel, built as a replacement for the Ben-my-Chree, will eventually take over the route entirely, but initially will only operate the 8.45am sailing and the return sailing from the Lancashire port at 2.15pm.
The Ben will continue to operate the 7.45pm sailing from Douglas and its 2.15am return sailing for the first four weeks of operation.
This is to give Manxman’s crew extra time to maximise training and familiarise themselves with the vessel.
A date for the first service sailing is yet to be confirmed, with the company’s staff and crew working closely with officials from the Isle of Man Ship Registry to achieve passenger ship safety certification. Passengers booked to travel over the Summer may see Ben-my-Chree or Manxman named on their tickets, however, due to the complex nature of commissioning a new vessel there is no guarantee that Manxman will operate any particular sailing.
Steam Packet managing director Brian Thomson stated: ‘We’ve always been clear the Manxman will only enter service when her crew, the shoreside team and regulators are happy she is ready.
‘Getting a new vessel up to the exacting standards of safety needed for daily passenger service in the Irish Sea is a complicated task and there are no shortcuts.’
He added: ‘We’ve got a great team working literally around the clock to have Manxman ready for service, but we’re not going to push for an artificial date.
‘Manxman will be in service when it is ready for service. We fully appreciate the travelling public’s interest in Manxman, and we are just as keen to have her in regular use, welcoming passengers on board.
‘Let me reassure everyone that every effort is being made, but it’s also important to remember Manxman is due to serve the island for the next 20-plus years so it is worth taking a little time to get everything right at this stage.’