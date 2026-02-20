The Department of Infrastructure has announced that the Isle of Man Ferry Terminal in Liverpool will close on two separate weekends in March to allow for the completion of works to a modified mooring dolphin fender.
The closures, which will take place on March 14/15 and March 21/22, form part of an ongoing programme of essential upgrades at the terminal to ensure compatibility with all vessels expected to use the facility.
The DOI previously confirmed in October that the existing fender would need to be removed for modification following issues identified during berthing trials involving the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company’s vessels Manxman and Ben-my-Chree.
During trials, it was found that at lower tides mooring lines were clashing with the dolphin fender, resulting in disruption to some winter sailings.
Engineers assessed a range of options before determining that modification of the fender was required, with the updated structure scheduled to be reinstalled over the two affected weekends depending on weather.
Further works at the terminal have also been planned for later this year.
A spokesperson from the DOI commented: ‘During the autumn, a mooring hook at the terminal will also be modified. Details of when that will take place and whether it has any impact on ferry schedules will be released when arrangements are finalised.
‘In the longer term, these upgrades will improve reliability and help prevent scheduling issues, supporting the strategic connection between the Isle of Man and Liverpool.
‘The Department apologises for any inconvenience caused and thanks passengers for their patience while these essential works are undertaken.
‘The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company will contact passengers about sailings affected by these changes.’
To keep up to date with the Steam Packet’s latest sailings, you can visit https://www.steam-packet.com/sailing-status