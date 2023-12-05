The Isle of Man Steam Packet has announced that tomorrow's (December 6) Manxman morning sailing has been rescheduled.
The 8:45am sailing from Douglas to Heysham will now depart at 8am, while the return journey from Heysham will now depart at 1:30pm instead of 2:15pm.
Other Manxman sailings are also in doubt during the next couple of days.
Wednesday (December 6) evening's 7:45pm sailing from Douglas to Heysham could possibly be rearranged or cancelled due to the forecast of adverse weather conditions.
This means the 2:15am overnight return sailing from Heysham to Douglas on Thursday is also in doubt.
A final decision for this return journey will be made by the ship Master at 5:30pm on Wednesday.
The possible disruptions continue into Thursday, with the 8:45am sailing from Douglas to Heysham in doubt as well as the return journey from Heysham scheduled for 2:15pm.
A final decision on this return journey will be made at 7am on Thursday.
If you wish to keep up to date with sailing times and the schedule for the Manxman, you can click here.