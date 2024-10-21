The Fynoderee Distillery is set to auction off ‘Bottle No.1’ of its new limited-edition Refuge Manx Rum, with proceeds going to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).
The auction will form part of the RNLI Isle of Man Gala Dinner, which takes place on Friday, October 25, and will commemorate the RNLI's 200th anniversary.
The event will bring together all five of the island's lifeboat stations to celebrate the institute's milestone.
In June last year the Ramsey based distillery were given special permission by HM Customs and Excise to store the new limited edition Manx rum in the Tower of Refuge. Eleven barrels of Manx Rum, which have been ageing for a year in oak bourbon casks in the Tower of Refuge, were brought ashore earlier this month. The coveted ‘Bottle No.1’ has been made available for public bidding through local auctioneers Murray’s website, allowing interested individuals from around the world to participate.
Tiffany Kerruish, Fynoderee Distillery co-founder, said: ‘We are hoping that people from far and wide with a love for the RNLI will enjoy bidding for this very special piece of RNLI and Manx history.
‘To enable as many people as possible to make a bid we have listed ‘Bottle 1’ on the website of local auctioneers Murray’s, so that anyone with access to the internet will be able to bid for this unique, signed ‘number 1’ bottle of Refuge Manx Rum!
‘The bottle will be beautifully presented in a custom-made commemorative wooden box, which includes a souvenir booklet detailing the Isle of Man’s role in the formation of the RNLI and the production story behind our Refuge Manx Rum.
‘It features the stunning new label for Refuge Manx Rum designed by local artist Julia Ashby Smyth, and is also signed by her.’
Only 2,500 bottles of this limited edition Refuge Manx Rum are available for sale at £125 per bottle, with 20% of proceeds from every bottle sold going to support the RNLI.
In addition to the auction of ‘Bottle No.1,’ ‘Bottle No.200’ will be donated to the RNLI for their national archive.
Described as a light amber rum with natural coloring and non-chill-filtered, Refuge Manx Rum offers rich notes of toasted oak, vanilla, salted caramel, and bourbon, carrying the maritime essence of its year-long aging inside the iconic tower.
Orders for the limited batch of Refuge Manx Rum can be placed via the distillery's website, and for those unable to attend the Gala Dinner, the online auction can be accessed through Murray’s website : https://www.murrays.im/.