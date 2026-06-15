World-renowned DJ Carl Cox has been awarded an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) in the King’s Birthday Honours List.
Cox, who has owned a property on the Isle of Man TT course for a number of years after regularly visiting the island as a fan of the races, said he is ‘deeply honoured’ to have received the accolade.
Talking about the award on his Instagram, he said: ‘Music has been my life for as long as I can remember. From the earliest days behind the decks to performing on stages around the world, it has been an incredible journey filled with passion, creativity, and unforgettable moments.
‘This recognition is not mine alone - it belongs to everyone who has been part of the journey.
‘To receive this honour for doing something that has brought me so much joy is truly humbling. Electronic music has given me a purpose, a voice, and a global family.
‘Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way. Your encouragement has meant the world to me.’
The British DJ, music producer and record label owner is widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in electronic dance music.
In a blog published on his motorsport website, the internationally acclaimed performer said his affection for the Isle of Man has grown steadily since his first visit in 2015, when he travelled to the island after years of encouragement from friends.
Cox said he had long been aware of the famous races but had never found the time to attend because of his busy touring schedule.
‘The energy of the riders and the speed they carry through the course is something you can only truly appreciate when you're there,’ he previously said.
He added that the friendships he has formed through racing have been a major reason why he continues to return year after year.