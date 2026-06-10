With the Isle of Man TT 2026 now consigned to the history books, thousands of race fans will have passed through Creg-ny-Baa over the last fortnight.
But how many knew that one of the most famous faces ever to wear a marshal's tabard at the Isle of Man TT was a member of the Bee Gees?
Fifty years ago this week, Motorcycle News (MCN) revealed that Maurice Gibb had joined the volunteer marshal team at Creg-ny-Baa during TT 1976.
The magazine reported: ‘Wonder how many people have recognised the celebrity among the marshals at Creg na Baa! Maurice Gibb, member of the top-ranking Bee Gees pop group is a genuine Manxman and has returned to the island to live.’
Gibb, then aged 26, explained how he had become involved after a chance meeting with a friend in a Laxey pub.
‘He asked me if I would like to be a marshal and as I have had fire rescue and first aid training while in Miami I decided to give it a try,’ he told MCN.
The singer, who had recently divorced fellow entertainer Lulu, was living in Douglas at the time and preparing to move into a new home on the island.
MCN wrote that his first practice session as a marshal was also his first experience of watching TT racing since childhood.
‘When Maurice took up his position for practice last week it was the first time he had seen racing in the island since he was taken by his parents to see the bikes when he was 4 and a half years old,’ the report said.
The story remains one of the more unusual footnotes in TT history. There cannot have been many international chart-toppers who have volunteered trackside during the races.
The Bee Gees' story began on the Isle of Man, where brothers Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb were born before emigrating to Australia in the late 1950s.
They would go on to sell more than 220 million records worldwide and become one of the most successful acts in popular music history.
Maurice died in January, 2003.