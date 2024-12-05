Port St Mary Commissioners say there has been an ‘unfortunate’ increase in the amount of dog poo around the village.
At its latest board meeting, the commissioners agreed to try and lobby the government to help solve the issue.
The local authority also stated that dog fouling puts its staff at risk as well as other members of the public and has encouraged residents to use the poo bags which are provided.
Commissioner Callum O’Meara said that the system in the village needs to change.
He said: ‘It's a pretty big problem in Port St Mary.
‘We're trying to get all the local authorities together to put a bit of pressure on Tynwald and look at DNA testing, which I know has been very successful lately.
‘I understand there's a cost to that and perhaps it’s not the route, but something needs to change because the system we have now isn't working.’