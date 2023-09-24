The Isle of Man Federation of Young Farmers is appealing for help to look back at its history.
On Sunday, October 15, members are planning to hold a ‘cream tea and trip down memory lane’ afternoon but can’t do it without a little help.
They are aiming to collect as many old Young Farmers pictures, videos, scrapbooks and memorabilia as possible.
They are appealing for parents, grandparents and family members who was involved if they have any.
The federation would like to borrow them to display on the afternoon.
It would need them by Wednesday, October 11, and members are happy to collect them.
Contact Bryony Kneale on 417705.