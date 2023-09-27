Manx Care is asking people to avoid going to the accident and emergency department at Noble's Hospital if they can today.
It's because of the bad weather.
Manx Care services are intended to operate as usual. However, it urged everyone to 'exercise the utmost caution and take great care'
A yellow weather warning is in effect, with the possibility of escalation to amber.
This indicates an increased likelihood of disruptions, including travel delays, road closures, power cuts, and potential damage to property.
A Manx Care spokesman said: 'Please consider whether attending the Emergency Department is necessary at this time, or whether waiting until conditions are safer to get the support you need is feasible. However, anyone who requires urgent or emergency treatment at the Emergency Department will receive it, and you should continue to seek treatment there as required.'