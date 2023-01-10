There will be drop-in sessions held tomorrow (Wednesday) for those interested in applying for the financial investigator role with the police.
Those chosen for this role will be part of a new team that will target money laundering and financial crime in the island.
The sessions will be held at the Government Learning and Development Centre on Braddan Road, near Noble's Hospital, and last one hour.
They will be at 3.30pm and 5.30pm and will consist of a short presentation and an opportunity to ask staff members about the role.
Darren Richards, project manager for this team, said: 'It will give people the opportunity to speak to the staff and learn what goes on on a day to day basis.
'If people have got a background in the banking industry, or have got a good financial acumen that will obviously benefit us.'