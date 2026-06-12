Manx Care has appointed Dr Chris Stockport as its interim chief executive officer following a competitive selection process.
Dr Stockport will take up the Public Service Commission role for an initial six-month period from July 1, succeeding Teresa Cope, who is leaving the organisation after more than five years as chief executive.
The appointment comes at a significant time for the island's healthcare provider, with a governance review currently being undertaken between the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and Manx Care.
According to Manx Care, a key focus during Dr Stockport's tenure will be leading the organisation through that review process.
Dr Stockport has served as Manx Care's Executive Medical Director since March 2025 and brings more than 20 years' experience as a qualified GP.
Prior to moving to the Isle of Man, he was a board-level executive director at a large integrated health board in Wales.
Speaking about his appointment, Dr Stockport said: ‘I am honoured and delighted to have been seconded into this interim role after over a year as Executive Medical Director.
‘I look forward to working closely with colleagues in Manx Care and DHSC to deliver the Mandate agreed by government.
‘My focus is to enable our dedicated and professional teams to continue their important work every day, providing safe, effective and compassionate care for the people of the Isle of Man. Improving services and outcomes for our community remains our top priority.’
Health and Social Care Minister Claire Christian welcomed the appointment and said Dr Stockport's clinical experience would provide valuable leadership during the transition.
She said: ‘I welcome the appointment of Dr Stockport into the interim CEO role.
‘Strong professional clinical leadership is essential to effective decision-making, and Chris has demonstrated his understanding of quality and safe service delivery.
‘Importantly, his secondment will ensure continuity and champion Manx Care's core values of commitment, appreciation, respect and excellence, guiding staff behaviour and patient-centred care across the Isle of Man's Health and Social Care Services.’
Along with chief executive Teresa Cope stepping down after leading the organisation since its creation in 2021, chair Professor Wendy Reid has also announced she will leave her post later this year.
Professor Reid, who has chaired the board since February 2024, said the decision reflected the organisation's move into its ‘next phase’ of leadership.
It also emerged this week that interim director of operations Shaun Stacey will leave Manx Care at the end of July.