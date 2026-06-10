GP practices and departments within Manx Care are currently experiencing difficulties with their IT systems, in a disruption which may affect patients attempting to make appointments or contact their surgery.
In an urgent public notice issued shortly after 4.15pm (today) Wednesday ,Manx Care said some services were facing delays and that patients may be unable to get through to their GP practice at this time.
The organisation advised patients, where possible, to delay contacting their practice until another day to help ease pressure while issues are resolved.
However, it stressed that anyone with potentially life-threatening symptoms should not delay seeking urgent medical help.
It said: ‘If you are contacting your GP and you have chest pain or your condition may be life threatening please dial 999 immediately.’
Manx Care also provided a contact number for further information, directing patients to Primary Care Services on 01624 642694.
The disruption affects GP practices and Manx Care departments, though the organisation has not yet confirmed the cause of the IT issues or how long they are expected to last.
Manx Care said patience from the public is appreciated as staff work through the impact of the outage.
Further updates are expected once systems are fully restored or more information becomes available.