A doctor at Noble’s Hospital has raised concerns about a lack of street lighting near the hospital after a member of staff was injured.
The doctor, who wishes to remain anonymous, says the lack of street lights has become more noticeable since the nights started getting darker.
The doctor, who moved to the island recently, says lighting would contribute to making the area a safer environment, especially for women.
The area of concern, Ballaoates Road, leads to two entrances at the hospital and is used by employees and patients accessing the site.
In a written email, the doctor says: ‘Improving an individual’s sense of safety through the simple measure of improved lighting is worthwhile, particularly when the point of interest is a site frequented by hospital patients.
'Ideally, the street lights should be on the stretch from Strang Stores to the second hospital entrance, which leads to the Drug and Alcohol Team’s building.
'Adding lights on a small stretch of the road, close to where the new leisure centre is, wouldn’t significantly impact light pollution in the area.
'If the area was better lit, it would help people using the road to see better and improve their personal safety and would also increase driving visibility, for people using it to access the Mountain Road.
'My fellow staff at the hospital agree that the road is dangerous.'
Lighting in the area was discussed by Braddan commissioners roughly ten years ago, but no resolution was made to install street lights.