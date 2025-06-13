A major island road is set to shut for a total of seven hours next month for road surfacing works.
The A18 Mountain Road will be closed between Creg Ny Baa and the junction with the B10 Beinney Phott Road (Brandywell Corner) from 9:30am to 4:30pm on Tuesday, July 8.
A specialist UK-based contractor is set to facilitate road surface treatment in the vicinity of Keppel Gate.
This will include captive shot blasting, a ‘cost effective’ technique used to re-profile the aggregate within the road surface.
This process looks to create a rougher texture to enhance skid resistance.
It is anticipated that the work will be completed within a single working day, subject to favourable weather. However, should conditions be unsuitable, contingency dates of July 9, 10 and 11 have been authorised.
A spokesperson from the Department of Infrastructure commented: ‘The treatment is being undertaken to improve safety for all road users, particularly in wet conditions.
‘This section of the Mountain Road was originally scheduled for resurfacing earlier in the year as part of a broader scheme, which included the installation of additional drainage infrastructure.
‘However, due to logistical challenges, that work was postponed.
‘In the interim, shot blasting will be carried out to improve surface grip ahead of the autumn and winter months. The drainage works will proceed at a later date.’