Doctors’ concern about Queen’s health
Subscribe newsletter
Doctors are concerned about the health of the Queen, Lord of Mann.
The monarch is under medical supervision at her Scottish home in Balmoral after doctors became concerned for her health, Buckingham Palace said.
The Queen is head of state in the Isle of Man as Lord of Mann.
Speaker of the House of Keys Juan Watterson tweeted: ‘Concerning news about the Queen’s health today. My thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty and her family at this time.’
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said: ‘Our thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty the Queen and the royal family at this time.’
A statement from Buckingham Palace said: ‘Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.
‘The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.’
Prince Charles has travelled to Balmoral with the Duchess of Cornwall.
The announcement comes after the Queen, aged 96, pulled out of a meeting of her Privy Council on Wednesday, with doctors advising her to rest.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |