A survey of Manx doctors has revealed continuing high levels of dissatisfaction with Manx Care.
The Culture of Care Barometer survey sent to all 155 doctors employed by Manx Care reveals a lack of confidence in management, a poor culture, and overall low morale.
It is the third time such a survey has been carried out and the results of the previous two had made equally uncomfortable reading for island health bosses.
The British Medical Association said the results showed ‘deep discontentment’ with Manx Care but came as no surprise given the frustration expressed by doctors repeatedly over the last two years.
A total of 82 doctors responded to the latest Culture of Care Barometer, a response rate of 52%.
Of those who responded, only 15% would recommend Manx Care as a good place to work, and 81% disagreed with the statement ‘Manx Care has a positive culture’.
Doctors felt over-stretched and under-resourced, with 67% believing they do not have the resources they need to do a good job, and only 20% agreeing that they have sufficient time to do their job well.
Some 77% of respondents to the survey disagreed that Manx Care managers know how things really are, and only 9% believed that the trust listens to staff views.
In addition to this more than half strongly disagreed that Manx Care values the service doctors provide.
Only 17% said they were proud to work at Manx Care, and only 15% would recommend working for the organisation.
The BMA said this demonstrated just how poor morale is and showed real concerns with the leadership.
In a free text section of the survey, one doctor said: ‘Senior managers need to come and follow a shift on Monday morning in theatres to experience how the system is failing patients.’
Another said: ‘Doesn't matter. No one is going to listen. It's pointless mentioning anything.’
Chair of council of the BMA, Professor Phil Banfield said: ‘I’ve heard repeatedly over the last two years from doctors on the Isle of Man just how deeply frustrated they are at work, so these results are no surprise to me.
‘The culture that doctors work in is intrinsically tied to the quality of care they are able to give, so these results should concern us all.
‘The BMA is committed to working with Manx doctors to help them organise and advocate for themselves in their workplace – we hope the management of Manx Care are ready to work with us.’
Chair of the Isle of Man Medical Society, Dr Prakash Thiagarajan said: ‘Following previous barometer of care surveys we’ve been hopeful that poor results could act as a catalyst for change, but after this third set of results showing that doctors are frustrated, overworked, and crucially, don’t feel listened to, we’re losing faith that Manx Care has the will to change things.
‘We hope to be proven wrong, for the sake of doctors who deserve better working lives than this – and for patients on the Isle of Man who must receive the best care possible.’
The ‘Culture of Care Barometer Survey’ is an independent survey designed by King’s College London and NHS England.
Manx Care has been contacted for a response.