A drink-driver who was more than three times the legal limit has appeared in court.
Lisa Jane Wright failed a breathalyser test with a reading of 106, above the legal limit of 35.
The 55-year-old admitted the offence and will be sentenced on May 21 after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Wright was driving a Nissan Note on September 11 last year, at 2.50pm.
She was driving through Union Mills, heading towards Peel.
A witness described the vehicle as swerving towards the hedge and pulling out as if she was overtaking a cyclist, but that was not the case.
Wright was said to have braked sharply at the traffic lights in Glen Vine, and opened and closed the car door.
As she continued on her journey, the witness said that Wright nearly hit a hedge, then turned left without indicating.
The witness called the police and officers went to Main Road in Greeba, where Wright was living at the time.
She failed a breathalyser test and was subsequently arrested.
Once at the Isle of Man Constabulary’s headquarters in Douglas, a further test was taken.
That test produced the reading of 106.
During an interview, Wright said she had left work and that her car had been having problems.
She claimed she had drunk wine after arriving home and that she had not been drink-driving.
However, a doctor’s report said that her account was not credible.
The court heard that the defendant has no previous convictions.
She was represented in court by duty advocate John Wright, who said that his client accepted the prosecution facts.
Mr Wright asked for credit to be given for the guilty plea, and said that the defendant had moved to the island in 2022, to take charge of sheltered housing facility.
She said that she had wanted to make a new start, as she previously had had problems with an abusive relationship.
However, Mr Wright said that the defendant had now left that job and had moved back to Bedfordshire in England.
The advocate said that the drink-driving incident had come about after a resident at the sheltered housing had passed away, and the defendant said she wasn’t thinking right.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood ordered a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions to reside at her home address, and to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report.