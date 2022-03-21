Does this train stop at Colby?

Ian Prowse will perform at the Colby Glen later this year ( ROB YOUNGSON )

The latest indie singer-songwriter to grace the island’s is unlikely musical mecca was announced this week.

Ian Prowse, the frontman of the cult 90s bands Pele and Amsterdam, will appear at the Colby Glen Hotel on Friday, July 16.

Best known for his track ‘Does this Train stop on Merseyside’, a song that was a particular favourite of radio DJ John Peel, Ian recently released his latest album ‘Here I Lie’, which led him to be invited to tour alongside Elvis Costello.

Ian has also toured with many other top groups including The Pogues, Del Amitri and The Wonderstuff.

‘We are thrilled to be able to announce that Ian Prowse will be visiting the Isle of Man this July, fresh from his tour with Elvis Costello,’ said Rob Cope, from But First Promotions.

‘Ian has been wanting to perform here for a while, and we are more than happy to help him do this. He is an unmissable live act and our third brand new artist to visit the Isle of Man this year.’

Ian has formed many links with the Isle of Man, and his latest album features a tribute to Ned Maddrell, the last naive Manx speaker.

Tickets are £25 each and are available now by emailing [email protected]