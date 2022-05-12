Does your charity need good publicity?
Do you have a charity that does great work here in the Isle of Man?
We are currently featuring charities, for free, across our three publications.
We want to help those who may have had a tough couple of years because of the pandemic.
If you would like to see your charity featured in this series, please email: [email protected] for more information.