Peel Charity Shop will be holding its second donation event of 2023 on November 17.
Isle of Man registered charities are now invited to apply for donations by writing to the secretary at Peel Charity Shop, Shore Road, Peel, Isle of Man, or by email to [email protected]
Applicants should tell a bit about the purpose and aims of their charity and if they have a special project in mind for their request for a donation.
Applicants should include costings, and how they are raising funds by other means.
The shop committee will discuss the merits of all applications received, which must be covered by its constitution.
Applications for funding to be received by Monday, September 18.