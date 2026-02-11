A dog was rescued from cliffs at Dhoon Glen on Thursday following a co-ordinated response involving Douglas Coastguard Rescue Team, Ramsey Coastguard Rescue Team and Noodle’s Canine Rescue.
Noodle’s Canine Rescue confirmed it received a report of a missing dog in the Dhoon Glen area and mobilised its team, beginning an initial search at 1.40pm.
By 2.40pm, the organisation’s drone team had located Milly, a Staffordshire Bull Terrier, in a precarious position after she had attempted to scramble along the cliff face.
Given the difficult terrain and safety concerns, Noodle’s Canine Rescue requested assistance from the Isle of Man Coastguard.
A cliff rescue holdfast system was put in place and a coastguard cliff technician was lowered to reach Milly.
She was safely recovered and reunited with her owner unharmed.