Dog rescued from cliff ledge

Wednesday 2nd November 2022 10:07 am
Dog rescued from ledge on Peel Headlands
(Peel Coastguard )

Peel Coastguard rescued a dog that was stuck on a ledge overlooking the northerly end of Peel Promenade on Monday morning.

The spokesperson said: ‘The dog had fallen over a cliff edge and was stuck on a ledge, about 10ft down.

‘Once on scene, a cliff technician made his way to the dog’s location and assisted it back upto safety, where dog and owner were happily reunited.’

