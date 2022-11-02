Dog rescued from cliff ledge
Wednesday 2nd November 2022 10:07 am
(Peel Coastguard )
Peel Coastguard rescued a dog that was stuck on a ledge overlooking the northerly end of Peel Promenade on Monday morning.
The spokesperson said: ‘The dog had fallen over a cliff edge and was stuck on a ledge, about 10ft down.
‘Once on scene, a cliff technician made his way to the dog’s location and assisted it back upto safety, where dog and owner were happily reunited.’
