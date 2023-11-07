Increased instances of dog poo has been reported in Castletown over the past few weeks by local residents.
Although Castletown Town Commissioners has stated the problem is not as bad as it has been previously, the local authority has urged residents to any dog owners who don't clean up after them.
£1,000 fines can be issued to any responsible persons under the Castletown Commissioners byelaws.
In recent Facebook posts about the issue, Castletown Commissioners say dogs are welcome in the town, but residents need to remember their responsibilities as pet owners to keep the town clean and safe for everyone.
It warns dog fouling is not just unpleasant but can also be a health hazard.
However, whilst the authority doesn’t believe there’s an ‘exceptional’ dog poo problem, the issue has become more prevalent over the past few years.
In the Facebook posts, residents have been informed of certain areas in the town that may be a concern.
Dog bags around the town are free of charge and dog poo can be disposed of in any public bin, not just dedicated dog bins.
The local authority says it aims to respond to any dog fouling cases within an hour of it being reported.
Instances of dog fouling can be reported to the commissioners by calling 825005, or by emailing [email protected]