Tynwald is being asked to support proposed amendments to the residency requirement for public sector housing.
The changes will be discretionary and aim to address exceptional circumstances.
But there are no plans to amend or remove the requirement for a person to have lived in the Isle of Man for 10 years during their lifetime to be eligible for social housing.
Currently, applicants who have qualified for the housing waiting list must be living in the island for the three months immediately before a property is offered.
But Infastructure Minister Tim Crookall will table a motion for this month’s Tynwald sitting seeking a change to the public sector housing allocation policy giving limited discretion in exceptional cases to reduce that requirement to less than three months.
However, they must still have lived in the Isle of Man for 10 years during their life to be eligible.
This would benefit individuals wishing to return to the island who may have health, care or support needs and cannot reasonably relocate without first securing suitable accommodation.
A Department of Infrastructure spokesperson said that recent social media commentary had misrepresented the proposed changes to the Public Sector Housing (Allocation) Policy, creating understandable concern among existing and prospective tenants.
He said: ‘The department wishes to reassure the public that there is no proposal to reduce the 10-year residency requirement for eligibility for public sector housing.
‘To be eligible to join the housing waiting list, applicants must continue to have been ordinarily resident in the Isle of Man for a total period of not less than 10 years. This requirement remains unchanged.’
Current legislation already allows local authorities discretion in exceptional circumstances relating to the 10-year residency requirement. This discretion has existed for many years.
The proposed amendments do not create any new discretion or change that eligibility criteria - but merely ensures that the policy accurately reflects the existing legal position.
Applicants seeking housing in a particular local authority area are normally required to demonstrate a three-year local connection with that area.
The proposal before Tynwald would allow local authorities limited discretion where there are compelling reasons for an individual or family to move to another area, for example to provide or receive care and support from close family members.
This measure concerns those moving between different housing authorities within the Isle of Man.
The DoI spokesperson added: ‘These proposals are intended to provide flexibility in exceptional circumstances and to support vulnerable individuals and families. They do not remove existing eligibility requirements and do not create unrestricted access to public sector housing.
‘The consultation response report and final policy proposals remain subject to Tynwald approval. Any changes will continue to be considered through the appropriate governance and decision-making processes before implementation.
He stressed: ‘The 10-year Isle of Man residency requirement has not been reduced or removed. The consultation proposes no change to that requirement. The proposed amendments are intended to clarify existing legislation and provide limited discretion in exceptional circumstances where strict application of existing rules may create unintended hardship.’
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