A report examining public audit reform and the role of Treasury Minister Chris Thomas has been published ahead of the July 2026 sitting of Tynwald.
The document, titled ‘Public Audit Reform – Tynwald Report’, was announced by Mr Thomas during the March 2026 sitting of Tynwald and has been prepared by the Treasury.
Rather than setting out firm legislative proposals, the report takes the form of a discussion paper. It outlines a range of legal, practical and resource considerations relating to potential reform of the public audit system.
The paper concludes by posing a series of policy questions which will need to be addressed before any draft legislation can be developed.
Mr Thomas commented: ‘I welcome further input and consideration including about what Tynwald wants from its Auditor General in the coming years.’