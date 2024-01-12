The Department of Infrastructure is reminding motorists that Braddan Bridge is to be completely closed this weekend as resurfacing work continues.
The closure comes in to place at 8am on Saturday morning until roughly 4.30pm on Sunday afternoon, when the weekday diversion plan will come back in to operation.
The reminder of the ongoing work comes after reports of a vehicle attempting to drive the wrong way through the one way system which has been in place since Wednesday this week.
The vehicle attempted to drive towards Peel from the Quarterbridge before reversing and proceeding on New Castletown Road.
The police has said at present they are ‘monitoring matter’s following the incident.
The DoI also added that road users ‘are asked to drive with care and attention at all times, particularly around road works’.
As well it is reminding drivers of the ‘slow down for road workers’ campaign which is currently underway, which aims to protect people who have to work in the road during their day-to-day jobs.
Launched in November last year, the campaign is being promoted by the government through its involvement with a multi-agency forum that helps to co-ordinate construction, maintenance and repairs for a range of services.
Meanwhile, a Douglas South MHK is asking the DoI to look at the state of one of the diversion roads currently being utilised while the Braddan Bridge works continue.
Claire Christian shared photos on social media of potholes and bumps on Saddle Road, expressing her concern that with more vehicles the already busy road is going to become worse.
She said: ‘Saddle Road was not in a great state already and just in the few days since the work has started the road has got considerably worse.
‘In the time this morning (Thursday) while taking photos I saw three large trucks and a bus, as well as far more cars - the larger vehicles will put extra pressures on a road which was already not good.
‘I have reported to the DoI and to the MHK responsible for Highways (Stu Peters) for them to look at this and I will report back as soon as they come back to me.’