Plans to widen the footpath along a stretch of old railway line will not involve any major works, highway chiefs insist.
The Department of Infrastructure has published a draft copy of a public path order to officially widen public right of way no.361 from the heritage trail at St John’s to Glen Wyllin, Kirk Michael.
This footpath follows the route of the former Manx Northern Railway line which closed in 1968.
The proposed order, which requires Tynwald approval, proposes to widen the section from St John’s to Lhergydhoo and Glion Cam to Glen Wyllin by 0.75m on either side of the existing footpath to give a full width of 2.5m where practicable.
increased
The section from Lhergydhoo to Glion Cam would be increased by 0.5m on either side to give a full width of 2m where practicable.
A spokesman for the DoI insisted that no major works were planned to, for example, historic bridges over the old railway line.
He said: ‘This is generally an administrative order that will officially widen the footpath to the full width of the old rail corridor.
‘The footpath is already this width along most of its length and no work is currently planned other than general maintenance.
‘When consultation was carried out last year, the department received one objection relating to two sections of path and adjustments were made to the order in those areas.’
Plans to reinstate the railway viaducts at Glen Mooar and Glen Wyllin and the bridge across the main road near Ballaleece, St John’s, have been abandoned.
Planning approval was granted for the £2m project in August 2021 but it was later announced that the scheme would not be progressed.
Copies of the draft order and plan are available for inspection at the Department of Infrastructure offices in the Sea Terminal, or at Michael District Commissioners on Main Road, Kirk Michael.