Patrick Road has reopened to traffic following the completion of stabilisation works after a landslip caused by heavy rain earlier this month.
The route near St John’s was temporarily closed again on Monday this week to allow Highway Services to carry out final works to secure a section of roadside bank affected during Storm Bram.
The Department of Infrastructure (DoI) said the road was shut from 9am until around 3pm while the work was completed.
A spokesperson for Highway Services confirmed that the stabilisation work was finished on Monday, December 15, allowing the road to reopen later that afternoon.
The latest closure followed an earlier and more prolonged shutdown at the beginning of the month, when Patrick Road between Patrick village and St John’s was forced to close after a landslip deposited debris across both lanes.
That incident occurred during a period of heavy and sustained rainfall, which also led to localised flooding on a number of roads across the island.
At the time, Highway Services said a structural engineer had inspected the affected bank and that work was underway to clear material from both the carriageway and footway.
Measures were also put in place to reduce the risk of further slippage at the location, with the emergency road closure order extended while the situation was assessed.
The disruption came amid a yellow weather warning for heavy rain issued by the Ronaldsway Met Office. Police urged motorists to only travel if absolutely necessary, as several routes around the island were affected by standing water.
Roads impacted during the same spell of poor weather included St Mark’s Road in Ballasalla and the Ballamodha Straight, where conditions were described as hazardous.
The DoI has thanked road users for their patience while the essential safety work was carried out and said the stabilisation was necessary to ensure the long-term safety of the route.