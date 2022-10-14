Dolphin sculpture auction brings in a total of £151,000
The final auction event for the ‘Big Splash’ campaign, raising money for Hospice Isle of Man -
The Big Splash art auction has raised a total of £151,000.
The final event in Hospice’s fundraising project for 2022, the auction attracted more than 200 people to the Villa Marina, which was together with online bidders, on Wednesday.
Thirty-one dolphin sculptures went under the hammer wielded by Charles Hanson, from BBC’s Bargain Hunt.
One of the dolphins called Manx Beauty went for £8,500.
Hospice chief executive Anne Mills said: ‘What a fantastic evening. The auction was a wonderful farewell wave to our Big Splash project.
‘All of us at Hospice extend our heartfelt thanks; not only to those who bid so enthusiastically on auction night to raise such an amazing sum of money, but also to our sponsors, local businesses, schools, community groups and everyone else who supported us throughout the summer.
‘The Big Splash has showcased some truly outstanding artistic talent and reconnected people of all ages to the great Manx outdoors. But above all, it has reaffirmed the overwhelming generosity and loyalty of the people of the Isle of Man. And for that, we are forever grateful.’
The Big Splash art trail ran from May 27 to September 19 this year.
Featuring more than 30 individually-designed dolphin sculptures and 40 dolphin calves installed at landmark sites around the island, the public art project aimed to raise awareness and funds for Hospice’s work in the community.
The charity’s auction of similar wallaby sculptures in 2019 raised £250,000.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account.