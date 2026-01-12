The fast-food chain announced in October that it planned to open a third store in the Isle of Man, joining the one on Groves Road in Douglas and Village Walk in Onchan.
However, Domino’s conceded the opening had taken ‘longer than planned’ and the new date will be Monday, January 19.
A spokesperson from Domino’s previously said: ‘Due to it taking longer, we’ll now be opening in the New Year.
‘We’re working hard behind the scenes and can’t wait to bring hot, fresh Domino’s to the area very soon.’
Once operational, the store will be open between 11am and 11pm, seven days a week.
The business is currently recruiting for a variety of new roles as part of the opening, including shift managers, pizza-makers, and delivery drivers.
Domino’s Ramsey store manager Liam Hill previously said: ‘We’re excited to come to the town of Ramsey to deliver the nation’s favourite pizza.
‘We are passionate about enhancing our new community with employment opportunities, where people can grow and develop their careers.
‘Over 90 percent of Domino’s store managers started in-store or as a delivery driver, so whether you’re looking for a few extra hours or a completely new career path, there are roles to suit everyone.’
Anyone interested in joining Domino’s can apply to be a pizza-maker or a delivery driver now, by emailing [email protected] or asking in store.
Have your say! Email [email protected] with your views for possible publication. Include your name, address, and phone number for verification. Anonymity requests will be respected.