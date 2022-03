Don’t fret, the Manannan is supposed to be doing this

I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from Isle of Man Today. Read our privacy notice

If you see strange goings-on involving the Steam Packet’s fastcraft in Douglas harbour this morning, don’t fret.

It will be part of an exercise, which is due to take place between 11am and midday.

It will involve the deployment of a marine evacuation system as part of the inspections and drills being completed prior to the vessel’s entry into service.