Don’t fret, the Manannan is supposed to be doing this

Wednesday 30th March 2022 6:00 am
Manannan
If you see strange goings-on involving the Steam Packet’s fastcraft in Douglas harbour this morning, don’t fret.
It will be part of an exercise, which is due to take place between 11am and midday.
It will involve the deployment of a marine evacuation system as part of the inspections and drills being completed prior to the vessel’s entry into service.
The Manannan is currently moored on Victoria Pier in Douglas harbour before beginning her summer schedule on Friday, April 1.
